CUET PG 2022 Result Tomorrow; NTA’s Marking Scheme Explained

CUET PG Result 2022: The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 result will be declared tomorrow, September 26. The CUET PG score card will be made available on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in by 4 pm. The candidates can check and download CUET result using their application number and date of birth. NTA has prepared the CUET PG scorecard 2022 on the basis of final answer key which the testing agency has released on September 24.

The CUET PG 2022 result date and time have been announced by the UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. The CUET scorecards of candidates will mention subject-wise percentile scores and normalised scores also called NTA scores. The testing agency will share the CUET PG 2022 results of candidates with the participating universities where the candidates had applied. Aspirants are advised to be in touch with the respective universities and institutions for further details. The participating universities and institutions will prepare the separate merit list for admission to postgraduate courses.

CUET PG 2022 Result: Marking Scheme Explained

The candidates will get four marks (+4) for each correct answer.

For each incorrect response, one mark (-1) will be deducted.

Unanswered/ marked for review will be given no marks.

If more than one option is found to be correct then four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options

If a question is dropped due to some technical error, then four marks (+4) will be awarded to all candidates whether they have attempted it or not.

