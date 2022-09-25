CUET PG 2022 Result Soon; Details On Cut-Off, NTA CUET Score

CUET PG result 2022 cut-off marks, NTA score

CUET PG 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 result on September 26. Once declared, the candidates can check and download the CUET PG score card from the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. Along with the subject-wise marks secured by the candidate, NTA will also mention the percentile score and normalised score in the CUET PG result 2022. The participating universities will release the separate CUET 2022 cut-off for their postgraduate programmes.

The CUET PG 2022 examination was conducted on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2022. The examination was organised in two shifts- from 10 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 5 pm in the computer based test (CBT) mode. The CUET PG examination was conducted in multi-shifts. For fair evaluation, the raw (actual) marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA Score.

The NTA will share the CUET PG score and candidate data with the university where he/she has applied. The NTA CUET score card will contain separate scores for section 1- General papers and section 2- Domain knowledge for each course. The participating universities will draw the merit list based on the total score or only on the score achieved in section 2 which is in the Domain knowledge section.

The selection and admission of a candidate through CUET PG will be based on fulfilling the admission criteria, eligibility, rank in merit list, medical fitness, verification of original documents and such other criteria as may be prescribed by the University, the candidate is applying for.