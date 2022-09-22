CUET PG 2022 Result: Key Points On NTA Score; Rechecking Of Result

CUET PG result 2022 key points, rechecking

The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) result will be declared soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) which held the CUET PG for admission to postgraduate programmes in universities has already issued the answer keys for all the sets of question papers. The CUET PG 2022 result will be announced along with the final answer key. The cuet.nta.nic.in website will host the CUET PG result and answer key. NTA is yet to announce an update on the CUET PG result date.

The NTA score of CUET PG 2022 will be valid for admission to the academic year 2022-23 only, an official statement said. Scores and candidate data, NTA CUET PG official statement added, will be shared with the university where the candidate has applied.

CUET PG 2022 NTA Score

The CUET PG score card will contain separate scores for Section 1 General papers (25 questions) and Section 2 Domain Knowledge (75 questions) for each courses wherever applicable).

The university can draw the merit list on the basis of the total score or only on the score achieved in section 2 of the domain knowledge section, it added.

Evaluation of multiple-choice questions of all the test papers will be carried out using final answer keys and the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the result of CUET (PG) 2022.

For multi-shift papers, raw or actual marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts or sessions will be converted to NTA Score.

NTA CUET PG Result Revaluation

The result for CUET PG 2022 will be processed on the basis of the final answer keys. No grievance with regard to answer keys after the declaration of CUET PG result 2022 will be entertained. There will be no re-evaluation and re-checking of CUET PG result.