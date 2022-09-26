CUET PG 2022 Result Declared; 6 Students Score 100 Percentile

CUET PG 2022 result; 6 score 100 percentile

The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) result has been declared today, September 26. As many as six candidates have scored 100 percentile marks. CUET PG 2022 was held between September 1 and 12. Of the 6,07,648 candidates who had registered for CUET PG in its debut edition this year, 3,34,997 candidates took the test. The candidates can now access the scorecard at cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET PG Result Live

According to an NTA release, applicants who have scored 100 percentile are Nakul Kumar Vaish, Akash Patel, Sumit Joshi, Neeraj Godara, Mayank Kumar Mishra and Mohit.

While Nakul Kumar Vaish and Akash Patel have appeared for PG BEd programmes, Sumit Joshi and Neeraj Gupta took Social Work. Mayank Kumar Mishra and Mohit appeared for MBA etc, according to the NTA CUET PG result statement.

As per reports, no normalisation of scores was done to arrive at the scores of CUET PG. NTA has also announced the CUET PG toppers 2022. The toppers are announced subject-wise, along with the scores obtained by them in the CUET PG exam.

Cuet.nta.nic.in Result 2022: How To Access Scorecard

Visit the official website of CUET PG -- cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the designated result link On the next window, enter login credentials -- application number and Password Submit and access CUET PG 2022 scorecard

The 66 central and participating universities will now release their cut-offs for subsequent admission processes based on among other things, the CUET 2022 PG scores.