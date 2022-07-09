CUET PG 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Here's How To Fill Application Form

CUET PG 2022 application window closes tomorrow

CUET PG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 tomorrow, July 10. The candidates can fill and submit the CUET PG application form 2022 through the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. The last date to submit the application fee for CUET PG exam is July 11. The aspirants can make correction in their CUET 2022 PG applications between July 12 and July 14 (upto 11:50 pm).

"Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) upto 11:50 pm on 14 July, 2022," the NTA said.

How To Apply For CUET PG 2022:

Visit the official website-- cuet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the "Registration for CUET (PG)- 2022" link Register yourself and generate an “application number”. Using the system application number, complete the CUET PG 2022 application form Upload scanned documents including photograph and signature Pay the application CUET PG application fee Submit the CUET application form Download, save and print the confirmation page

CUET PG 2022 Registration: Direct Link

The NTA further advised candidates to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates after the above mentioned correction period.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.