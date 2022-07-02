CUET PG 2022 Registration Deadline Extended; Details Here

CUET PG 2022 application process extended

CUET PG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has further extended the registration date for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022. The application process for the CUET PG exam 2022 has been extended till July 10 (up to 5 pm). Earlier, the last day to apply for the NTA CUET PG was July 4. The aspirants can fill and submit the CUET PG application form 2022 through the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

"In continuation to the Public Notice dated 19.05.2022 and 18.06.2022 , NTA has decided to extend the last date of submission of Online Application Form for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG)-2022]," the NTA said in a statement.

Candidates should note that the last date for the submission of CUET PG application fee is July 11. Aspirants can make correction in their CUET 2022 PG applications between July 12 and July 14 (upto 11:50 pm).

"Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) upto 11:50 pm on 14 July, 2022," it said.

CUET PG 2022 Registration: Direct Link

The NTA further advised candidates to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates after the above mentioned correction period.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.