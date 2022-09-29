CUET PG 2022: NTA Reopens Application Correction Window, Steps To Edit Application Form

  • Home
CUET PG 2022: The candidates who wish to make changes in their application form can do so on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in till September 30. According to NTA, the application correction form will be made available by September 29 evening

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 29, 2022 9:54 am IST

Image credit: shutterstock.com

CUET PG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET) PG 2022 application correction window. The candidates who wish to make changes in their application form can do so on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in till September 30. According to NTA, the application correction form will be made available by September 29 evening. ALSO READ | CUET PG 2022 Result Declared; 6 Students Score 100 Percentile

Latest: CUET PG Cut off 2022: Universities, Colleges & Category Wise.

Don't Miss: List of Colleges/Universities Accepting CUET Exam Score.

Considering the requests received from candidates NTA has decided to provide another opportunity to make corrections in the following particulars- candidate's name/ mother's name/ father's name/ date of birth/ gender/ category/ PwBD/ choice of universities. "Please note that final correction shall be applicable only after payment of an additional fee if required. In case of change in Category, or PwBD, if there is an impact on the fee amount then the Candidate will be charged an excess fee as applicable," NTA notification mentioned.

CUET PG 2022: How To Make Corrections In Application Form

  • Visit the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on application process link
  • Enter log-in credentials- application number and password
  • Click on the designated application edit tab
  • Make necessary changes in the CUET application form
  • Submit the application form, download and take a print out for further reference.

NTA has advised candidates to regularly visit the websites- www.nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in for the the latest updates. For further clarifications related to CUET (PG) – 2022, candidates can write at NTA at cuetpg@nta.ac.in.

