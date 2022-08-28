CUET PG 2022: NTA Issues Exam City Intimation Slip; Direct Link Here

CUET PG 2022 exam city intimation slips out

The Common University Entrance Test 2022 (CUET 2022) exam city intimation slip has been issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA) ahead of the issue of admit card. CUET PG 2022 registered candidates can download the exam intimation slips by visiting cuet.nta.nic.in and logging in to the website through their application numbers and dates of birth. The exam city intimation slip mentions the CUET PG exam city to facilitate the students in making travel plans.

The CUET PG 2022 will start on September 1. The CUET 2022 PG admit cards will be issued anytime soon. The CUET PG exam intimation slip and CUET PG hall tickets are not same.

CUET PG 2022 Exam Intimation Slip: Direct Link

As soon as the NTA CUET 2022 admit cards are issued, applicants should check whether their names, photographs and other personal details including CUET PG 2022 application form number are correct. If any discrepancies are found, the CUET applicants must contact NTA and get the errors in the CUET PG admit card rectified.

CUET PG 2022: Steps To Download Exam Intimation Slip