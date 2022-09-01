Image credit: Representational Image/ Careers360 CUET PG 2022 shift one starts from 10 am

CUET PG 2022 LIVE: The National Testing Agency will conduct the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 from September 1 onwards. CUET PG 2022 will be held on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10 and 11 in computer based test (CBT) mode. The exam is scheduled to be held in two shifts; shift one from 10 am to 12 pm and shift two from 3 to 5 pm. The paper will consist of 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs); part A will have 25 MCQs while part B will have 75 objective-type questions. ALSO READ | CUET PG 2022 Begins Today; Important Checklist For Candidates

The candidates who will appear in the CUET PG 2022 need to follow the COVID-19 guidelines. They need to carry face mask, hand sanitisers and should follow the social distancing guidelines. The candidates also need to carry the admit card, other important documents at the exam centre.

The items which are not allowed at the exam centres are- all sorts of electronic gadgets which include mobiles, laptops, and other personal belongings, Heavy metal objects, wallets, handbags.