CUET PG 2022 LIVE: The National Testing Agency will conduct the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 from September 1 onwards. CUET PG 2022 will be held on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10 and 11 in computer based test (CBT) mode. The exam is scheduled to be held in two shifts; shift one from 10 am to 12 pm and shift two from 3 to 5 pm. The paper will consist of 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs); part A will have 25 MCQs while part B will have 75 objective-type questions. ALSO READ | CUET PG 2022 Begins Today; Important Checklist For Candidates
The candidates who will appear in the CUET PG 2022 need to follow the COVID-19 guidelines. They need to carry face mask, hand sanitisers and should follow the social distancing guidelines. The candidates also need to carry the admit card, other important documents at the exam centre.
The items which are not allowed at the exam centres are- all sorts of electronic gadgets which include mobiles, laptops, and other personal belongings, Heavy metal objects, wallets, handbags.
How To Download CUET PG Admit Card 2022?
CUET PG 2022 admit card will be available for download till September 3 exams. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in using application number, password.
CUET PG 2022 Shift One To Begin At 10 AM
CUET PG 2022 shift one will commence at 10 am. The exam will be held in a computer based test (CBT) mode for two hours, it will conclude at 12 PM.
CUET PG 2022: Check Paper Pattern
CUET PG 2022 will consist of 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs); part A will have 25 MCQs while part B will have 75 objective-type questions.
CUET PG 2022: Important Exam Day Guidelines
- Considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the candidates need to wear face mask, carry hand sanitisers and should follow social distancing guidelines at the exam centre
- The candidates need to carry admit card at the exam centre, which will also act as COVID-19 pass at the exam centre
- The candidates are required to reach the exam centre half an hour before the exam; 9:30 am for the morning shift and 2:30 pm for the afternoon shift.
CUET PG Shift Timings
CUET PG 2022 will be held in two shifts; shift one from 10 am to 12 pm and shift two from 3 to 5 pm.
CUET PG 2022: Important Advisory On Admit Card
- Candidate must not mutilate the admit card or change any entry made thereon
- Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their admit card for future reference
- The issue of admit card will not necessarily mean the acceptance of eligibility which will be further scrutinised at subsequent stages of admission process, as mentioned in the CUET PG notification.
CUET PG 2022 Exam Dates
CUET PG 2022 will be held on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10 and 11 in computer based test (CBT) mode.
CUET PG 2022 Begins Today
The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 will commence from 10 am today. CUET PG will be held on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10 and 11 in computer based test (CBT) mode.