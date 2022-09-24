CUET PG 2022 Final Answer Key Out; Result Soon, Official Website To Check

CUET result 2022 soon

With the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) answer key out, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the result of the university entrance test soon. The CUET PG 2022 result will be made available on the cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in websites. The CUET UG 2022 result due to be announced will be processed on the basis of the CUET final answer keys.

Several questions have been dropped from the CUET PG 2022 question paper, the marks of which will be awarded to all candidates, the NTA said while issuing the CUET PG 2022 answer key. The NTA score of CUET PG 2022 will be valid for admission to the academic year 2022-23 only.

CUET PG 2022 was held for multiple choice questions (MCQs). Evaluation of the MCQs of all the test papers will be carried out using final answer keys and the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the CUET PG result 2022. However, for multi-shift papers, raw or actual marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts or sessions will be converted to NTA Score.

Although NTA will generate the CUET PG 2022 scorecard, the admission exercise including counselling will be handled by the participating universities only.

There are over 40 central universities and other state universities participating in CUET PG 2022 for the academic session 2022-2023.