CUET PG 2022: Exams For These Papers Will Be Held On 2 Different Dates; NTA Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock NTA will conduct the CUET PG 2022 examination on two different days as the number of candidates in the three question papers registration is large.

CUET PG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the CUET PG 2022 examination on two different days as the number of candidates in the three question papers registration is large and the candidates cannot be accommodated in one day. The three question paper codes include PGQP01 (BEd), PGQP38 (General MBA) and PGQP20 (Social Work).

For half of the candidates the General MBA paper for shift 1 will be conducted on September 5, the Bachelor of Education (BEd) paper on September 7 and the Social Work paper on September 11. For the remaining half of the candidates, the examination for all three programmes will be conducted on September 12.

CUET PG 2022 Exam Schedule For General MBA, BEd, Social Work

Question Paper Code Course Exam Dates PGQP38 General MBA September 5 - Shift 1 for half of the candidates September 12 - Remaining half of the candidates PGQP01 BEd September 7- Shift 1 for half of the candidates September 12- Remaining half of the candidates PGQP20 Social Work September 11- Shift 1 for half of the candidates September 12- Remaining half of the candidates







The CUET PG entrance examination is scheduled to be held on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11 and 12. The exam is held in two shifts- shift 1 is from 10 am to 12 pm and shift 2 is from 3 pm to 5 pm. The CUET PG 2022 exam is taking place across the country in about 500 centres through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.