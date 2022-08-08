NTA Announces CUET PG 2022 Exam Dates, Shift Timings

CUET PG 2022 Exam Dates

CUET PG 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 exam dates. The CUET PG 2022 exam date sheet is now available on the official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in. The postgraduate entrance exam will start on September 1 and will conclude on September 11, 2022. The exam will held in two shifts. The first shift will organise from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift will conduct 3 pm to 5 pm. The duration of the CUET entrance exam will be 2 hours (120 minutes).

"The dates of advance city intimation and release of admit card will be announced later on," NTA said in a statement. The CUET entrance exam for admission to postgraduate courses will be held across 500 cities in India and 13 cities outside India. The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. As per NTA, 3.57 lakh candidates have applied for the first edition of CUET PG 2022 examination.

NTA will conduct the CUET PG 2022 exam for 66 Central and participating universities for the academic session 2022-2023. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA websites- nta.ac.in, cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can write to cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

