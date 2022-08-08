  • Home
  • Education
  • NTA Announces CUET PG 2022 Exam Dates, Shift Timings

NTA Announces CUET PG 2022 Exam Dates, Shift Timings

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 exam dates.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 8, 2022 7:54 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CUET PG 2022 To Be Held From September 1, Says UGC Chairman
CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Window Opens; Follow These Important instructions
CUET PG 2022 Application Process To End Today; Details Here
CUET PG 2022: Application Process To Conclude Tomorrow; Details Here
NTA Extends CUET PG Application Date
CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Process Reopens Today; Know How To Edit
NTA Announces CUET PG 2022 Exam Dates, Shift Timings
CUET PG 2022 Exam Dates

CUET PG 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 exam dates. The CUET PG 2022 exam date sheet is now available on the official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in. The postgraduate entrance exam will start on September 1 and will conclude on September 11, 2022. The exam will held in two shifts. The first shift will organise from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift will conduct 3 pm to 5 pm. The duration of the CUET entrance exam will be 2 hours (120 minutes).

"The dates of advance city intimation and release of admit card will be announced later on," NTA said in a statement. The CUET entrance exam for admission to postgraduate courses will be held across 500 cities in India and 13 cities outside India. The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. As per NTA, 3.57 lakh candidates have applied for the first edition of CUET PG 2022 examination.

NTA will conduct the CUET PG 2022 exam for 66 Central and participating universities for the academic session 2022-2023. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA websites- nta.ac.in, cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can write to cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

Direct Link: CUET PG 2022 Exam Date Sheet

Click here for more Education News
Common University Entrance Test (PG)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Result 2022 (Out) Live: Download Session 2 Scorecard; Cut-Off, Toppers, College Predictor
Live | JEE Main Result 2022 (Out) Live: Download Session 2 Scorecard; Cut-Off, Toppers, College Predictor
CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Live (OUT): Odisha Plus 2 Results At Orissaresults.nic.in; 82.10 Per Cent Pass
Live | CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Live (OUT): Odisha Plus 2 Results At Orissaresults.nic.in; 82.10 Per Cent Pass
UGC Asks Higher Education Institutions To Create Awareness About 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign
UGC Asks Higher Education Institutions To Create Awareness About 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign
Madhya Pradesh Governor Appoints New Vice-Chancellor For Shahdol University
Madhya Pradesh Governor Appoints New Vice-Chancellor For Shahdol University
Postpone Exams, Change Date Sheet, Demand Students Of DU's Law Faculty
Postpone Exams, Change Date Sheet, Demand Students Of DU's Law Faculty
.......................... Advertisement ..........................