CUET PG 2022 Ends Today; Important Checklist For Candidates
CUET PG 2022: NTA is conducting the CUET PG 2022 in two shifts- from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 5 pm across the country. Important checklist for candidates
CUET PG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common Universities Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 last day exam today, September 12. The CUET PG admit card can be downloaded on the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in. The candidates need to carry a hard copy of the CUET PG hall ticket along with a valid photo ID proof, photographs, PwD certificate and scribe-related documents (if any) in the exam hall. Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre at least one hour before the exam begins to avoid any kind of rush.
NTA is conducting the CUET PG 2022 in two shifts- from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 5 pm across the country in about 500 centres. The candidates will be not allowed to leave the examination hall before the completion of CUET exam. Candidates are required to handover the rough sheet, self declaration slip to the invigilator before leaving the examination hall. The candidates must adhere to the exam day guidelines mentioned on the CUET admit card.
CUET PG 2022: Covid-19, Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow
Carefully check the allotted session and centre mentioned on the CUET PG admit card 2022.
Fill in the required details in CUET PG admit card, paste photograph and sign.
Report at the examination centre before the commencement of exam.
The seating arrangement has been decided on the basis of CUET roll number order. Aspirants have to identify their seating place as per the roll number.
Avoid carrying any prohibited items including -- geometry, pencil box, handbag, purse or any kind of paper, electronic gadget, mobile phone or other electronic devices.
If a candidate is indulged in unfair means practices, his/ her candidature will be cancelled and will be debarred for 3 years in the future.
Plain paper will be provided to candidates in the examination hall for rough work or calculation. Candidates have to hand over the same to the invigilator on completion of the test.
Those who are claiming for the PwBD category have to bring the PwBD certificate issued by the authorised medical officer.