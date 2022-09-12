CUET PG 2022 Ends Today; Important Checklist For Candidates

Image credit: shutterstock.com CUET PG 2022 concludes today

CUET PG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common Universities Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 last day exam today, September 12. The CUET PG admit card can be downloaded on the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in. The candidates need to carry a hard copy of the CUET PG hall ticket along with a valid photo ID proof, photographs, PwD certificate and scribe-related documents (if any) in the exam hall. Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre at least one hour before the exam begins to avoid any kind of rush.

NTA is conducting the CUET PG 2022 in two shifts- from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 5 pm across the country in about 500 centres. The candidates will be not allowed to leave the examination hall before the completion of CUET exam. Candidates are required to handover the rough sheet, self declaration slip to the invigilator before leaving the examination hall. The candidates must adhere to the exam day guidelines mentioned on the CUET admit card.

CUET PG 2022: Covid-19, Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow