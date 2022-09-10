CUET PG 2022 Day 9 Exam Today; Important Instructions For Candidates

Image credit: shutterstock.com Important checklist for CUET PG 2022 aspirants

CUET PG 2022: The CUET PG day nine exam is scheduled to be held today, September 10, 2022. The CUET PG 2022 admit card for the examination is now available on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will need the application number and date of birth to download the CUET PG 2022 admit card. It is compulsory for candidates to carry the CUET admit card along with a self-declaration (undertaking). Candidate must not mutilate the admit card or change any entry made thereon.

Along with the CUET PG admit card, candidates need to have some more important documents with them like the additional photograph, authorized photo IDs in original, PwBD certificate, a transparent ballpoint pen, a personal transparent water bottle, sugar tablets or fruits in case the candidate is diabetic, face mask, hand sanitisers in a transparent bottle and scribe related documents (if any).

Candidates are not allowed to carry instruments, pencil boxes, handbags, purses, any kind of stationery items, eatables and water, mobile phone, calculator, camera, electronic watches with facilities of calculators, any metallic items or electronic gadgets and similar other things in the examination hall.

It is important for candidates to adhere to the COVID-19 norms and guidelines inside the examination hall. No student will be allowed to leave the exam hall before the end of the exam. The CUET PG 2022 exam is taking place across the country in about 500 centres through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.