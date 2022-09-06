CUET PG 2022 Day 6 Today; Do's And Don'ts At Exam Centre
CUET PG 2022 will be held in two shifts; shift one from 10 am to 12 pm and shift two from 3 pm to 5 pm. Here are important checklist for candidates
CUET PG 2022: The Common University Entrance Test for Post Graduate programmes (CUET PG 2022) will enter its sixth day on September 6, 2022. The CUET PG 2022 will be held in two shifts; shift one from 10 am to 12 pm and shift two from 3 pm to 5 pm. The paper will have 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode. ALSO READ | CUET UG 2022: Over 14 Lakh Candidates Await Answer Key; NTA Result Website, Expected Date
The candidates who will appear in CUET PG 2022 need to carry the hall ticket and should follow the COVID-19 guidelines strictly. The face mask, hand sanitisers are must to carry at the exam centre, apart from maintaining social distancing guidelines.
CUET PG 2022: Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow
- Candidates need to carry admit card at the exam centre which acts as COVID-19 pass
- The candidates must adhere to the COVID-19 norms and guidelines
- The students need to wear face mask, carry hand sanitiser and should follow social distancing rules. Candidates should remain in their respective seats
- The candidates can carry a personal transparent water bottle, sugar tablets or fruits
- The important documents to carry at the exam centres are- PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, or Aadhaar enrollment form, ration card and passport, PwD certificate and scribe related documents
- The candidates should not carry any sorts of electronic gadgets which include mobiles, laptops, and other personal belongings, Heavy metal objects, wallets, handbags
- No student will be allowed to leave the exam hall before the end of the exam.