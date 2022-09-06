CUET PG 2022 Day 6 Today; Do's And Don'ts At Exam Centre

Image credit: shutterstock.com Today is day six of CUET PG 2022

CUET PG 2022: The Common University Entrance Test for Post Graduate programmes (CUET PG 2022) will enter its sixth day on September 6, 2022. The CUET PG 2022 will be held in two shifts; shift one from 10 am to 12 pm and shift two from 3 pm to 5 pm. The paper will have 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode. ALSO READ | CUET UG 2022: Over 14 Lakh Candidates Await Answer Key; NTA Result Website, Expected Date

The candidates who will appear in CUET PG 2022 need to carry the hall ticket and should follow the COVID-19 guidelines strictly. The face mask, hand sanitisers are must to carry at the exam centre, apart from maintaining social distancing guidelines.

CUET PG 2022: Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow