CUET PG 2022 Day 5 Exam Today; Check Important Things To Carry

Image credit: shutterstock.com CUET PG 2022 shift one will begin at 10 am

CUET PG 2022: The CUET PG day five exam is scheduled to be held today, September 5, 2022. The CUET PG 2022 exam is taking place across the country in about 500 centres through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The CUET PG 2022 admit card for September 5 and September 6 examinations are now available on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check and download the CUET PG 2022 admit card by using the application number and date of birth. ALSO READ | CUET PG 2022: Exams For These Papers Will Be Held On 2 Different Dates; NTA Details Here

NTA tweeted, “For candidates due to appear on 5 Sept, the admit cards have already been issued. For others it will be issued three days before the examination”.

Candidates are not allowed to carry any sort of electronic gadgets, heavy metal objects, wallets, handbags and other similar commodities in the CUET PG exam hall. However, there are some important items that are mandatory for students to take in the exam hall, the list of which is given below.

CUET PG 2022: Important Things Candidates Need To Carry Inside The Exam Hall

CUET admit card along with self-declaration (undertaking)

Additional photograph

Authorized photo IDs in original

PwBD certificate

Transparent ballpoint pen

A personal transparent water bottle

Sugar tablets or fruits

Face mask

Hand sanitisers in a transparent bottle

Scribe related documents (if any).

Candidates should reach the CUET PG examination centre two hours before the commencement of the exam to avoid last minute rush. Candidates must also adhere to the COVID-19 norms and guidelines inside the examination hall.