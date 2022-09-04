CUET PG 2022 Day 4 Today; Important Checklist For Candidates

Image credit: shutterstock.com CUET PG 2022 to begin at 10 am

CUET PG 2022: Today is the day four of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 which was started on September 1. CUET PG will be held in two shifts; morning shift from 10 am to 12 noon and afternoon shift between 3 pm and 5 pm.

The candidates should carry their admit card at the exam centre and need to follow the COVID-19 guidelines strictly. The COVID-19 guidelines are- carrying face masks, hand sanitisers, and should maintain proper social distancing. CUET UG 2022 paper will have 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs); part A will have 25 MCQs and 75 objective-type questions in part B.

CUET PG 2022: Important Exam Day Instructions