CUET PG 2022 Day 4 Today; Important Checklist For Candidates
CUET PG 2022 shift one will begin at 10 am. COVID-19 guidelines, important exam day instructions to follow
CUET PG 2022: Today is the day four of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 which was started on September 1. CUET PG will be held in two shifts; morning shift from 10 am to 12 noon and afternoon shift between 3 pm and 5 pm.
The candidates should carry their admit card at the exam centre and need to follow the COVID-19 guidelines strictly. The COVID-19 guidelines are- carrying face masks, hand sanitisers, and should maintain proper social distancing. CUET UG 2022 paper will have 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs); part A will have 25 MCQs and 75 objective-type questions in part B.
CUET PG 2022: Important Exam Day Instructions
- Considering the COVID-19 situations, the candidates should carry face mask, hand sanitisers at the exam centre and should abide by the social distancing guidelines
- The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre and should reach half an hour before the exam
- The important documents need to carry at the exam centres are- PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, or Aadhaar enrollment form, ration card and passport, PwD certificate and scribe related documents
- The candidates should carry these important items- Water in transparent bottle, mask, Personal hand sanitiser (50 ml)
- The barred items at the exam centres are- all sorts of electronic gadgets which include mobiles, laptops, and other personal belongings, Heavy metal objects, wallets, handbags.