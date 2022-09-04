  • Home
CUET PG 2022 Day 4 Today; Important Checklist For Candidates

CUET PG 2022 shift one will begin at 10 am. COVID-19 guidelines, important exam day instructions to follow

Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 4, 2022 8:49 am IST
CUET PG 2022 to begin at 10 am
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CUET PG 2022: Today is the day four of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 which was started on September 1. CUET PG will be held in two shifts; morning shift from 10 am to 12 noon and afternoon shift between 3 pm and 5 pm.

The candidates should carry their admit card at the exam centre and need to follow the COVID-19 guidelines strictly. The COVID-19 guidelines are- carrying face masks, hand sanitisers, and should maintain proper social distancing. CUET UG 2022 paper will have 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs); part A will have 25 MCQs and 75 objective-type questions in part B.

CUET PG 2022: Important Exam Day Instructions

  1. Considering the COVID-19 situations, the candidates should carry face mask, hand sanitisers at the exam centre and should abide by the social distancing guidelines
  2. The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre and should reach half an hour before the exam
  3. The important documents need to carry at the exam centres are- PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, or Aadhaar enrollment form, ration card and passport, PwD certificate and scribe related documents
  4. The candidates should carry these important items- Water in transparent bottle, mask, Personal hand sanitiser (50 ml)
  5. The barred items at the exam centres are- all sorts of electronic gadgets which include mobiles, laptops, and other personal belongings, Heavy metal objects, wallets, handbags.
