CUET PG 2022 Day 3 Exam Today; Check Important Guidelines Here
CUET 2022 PG: The paper will have 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Part A of the CUET PG paper will have 25 MCQs and part B will have 75 objective-type questions.
CUET PG 2022 Day 3 Exam: The Common Universities Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 day three examination will be conducted today, September 3. The paper will have 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Part A of the CUET PG paper will have 25 MCQs and part B will have 75 objective-type questions.
Candidates can download the CUET PG admit card till today, September 3. The CUET PG admission test is scheduled to be held on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11 and 12.
Candidates are required to reach the CUET PG examination centre two hours before the commencement of the examination. The reporting time for the morning shift is 8 am and the reporting time for the afternoon shift is 1 pm.
CUET PG 2022 Day 3 Exam Guidelines
Candidates taking the CUET PG 2022 must adhere to the COVID-19 norms and guidelines.
Students need to wear face masks, use hand sanitiser, and follow social distancing rules.
Candidates must also bring their CUET admit card along with self-declaration (undertaking).
Additional photograph, authorized photo IDs in original, PwBD certificate and a simple transparent ballpoint pen is necessary.
Candidates are also allowed to carry a personal transparent water bottle, sugar tablets or fruits.
Only the rough sheet provided at the CUET PG test centre in the exam hall may be used for calculations and writing, and candidates are required to submit the rough sheets to the invigilator in charge of the exam hall after they have finished the test.
In case a candidate is found indulging in any unfair practices, s/he will be booked under unfair means (UFM) case and could be debarred from taking the exam for three years in the future.