CUET PG 2022 Day 3 Exam Today; Check Important Guidelines Here

CUET PG day 3 exam today

CUET PG 2022 Day 3 Exam: The Common Universities Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 day three examination will be conducted today, September 3. The paper will have 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Part A of the CUET PG paper will have 25 MCQs and part B will have 75 objective-type questions.

Candidates can download the CUET PG admit card till today, September 3. The CUET PG admission test is scheduled to be held on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11 and 12.

Candidates are required to reach the CUET PG examination centre two hours before the commencement of the examination. The reporting time for the morning shift is 8 am and the reporting time for the afternoon shift is 1 pm.

CUET PG 2022 Day 3 Exam Guidelines