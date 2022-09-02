CUET PG 2022 Day 2 Today; Admit Card, Reporting Time, Key Points

Image credit: shutterstock.com CUET PG 2022 first shift to begin at 10 am

CUET PG 2022: The second day of Common Universities Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) will be conducted today, September 2. CUET PG held for admission to postgraduate programmes in central universities started its exams on Thursday, September 1 and will be conducted till September 12. The CUET PG 2022 is being held in two shifts -- the first from 10 am to 12 noon and the next in the afternoon between 3 pm and 5 pm.

The CUET 2022 PG exam guidelines include shift timings and lists of items the applicants can carry to the exam centres. Candidates are advised to report to the CUET PG examination center well in time or two hours before the start of the exam.

The cuet.nta.nic.in website is hosting the CUET PG 2022 admit cards. To access the CUET PG admit cards 2022, candidates must use their application numbers and dates of birth. In addition to the CUET PG admit cards, candidates must to carry along with them a valid ID proof. The candidate must download and print all pages that come with their admit card and carry to the exam centre along with the self-declaration form.

All calculations and writing work is to be done only in the rough sheet provided at the CIUET 2022 PG test centre in the exam hall and on completion of the test, candidates must hand over the rough sheets to the invigilator on duty in the room.

As many as 66 central universities are participating in CUET PG 2022 in addition to other universities. The CUET PG 2022 scores will enable a candidate to take admission to the PG programmes for the 2022-23 academic session in a university.