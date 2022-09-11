  • Home
CUET PG 2022 Day 10 Exam Today; Important Checklist For Candidates

CUET PG 2022: The first shift of the CUET PG 2022 will begin at 10 am, and the second shift at 3 pm. Important exam day guidelines to follow

Sep 11, 2022

CUET PG 2022 will conclude on September 12


CUET PG 2022: The Common University Entrance Test for Post Graduate programmes (CUET PG 2022) day 10 examination will be held today, September 10, 2022. It is necessary for candidates to carry the CUET admit card in the exam hall without which one will not be allowed to enter inside. The candidates can check details regarding the CUET PG 2022 examination on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. Inside the examination hall, applicants must follow the COVID-19 rules and guidelines. No student will be permitted to exit the exam venue before the exam is over. Also Read | NTA To Announce CUET UG 2022 Result By September 15

The first shift of the CUET PG 2022 will begin at 10 am, and the second shift at 3 pm. Candidates are recommended to arrive at the examination centre two hours before the exam begins. NTA will not hold a re-test for applicants who do not attend the CUET PG exam on the stated day.

CUET PG 2022: Covid-19 Guidelines, Important Checklist For Candidates

On the CUET PG exam day, the candidates need to keep some of the important things in mind like-

  1. Candidates must take their assigned seats in the examination hall.
  2. Candidates must follow the social distancing norms.
  3. Candidates must follow all of the instructions given by the invigilator inside the hall.
  4. Candidates must maintain calm and pay attention to the questions without worry or restlessness.
  5. Parents of the candidate are not permitted to enter the examination hall at any cause.

