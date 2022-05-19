CUET-PG 2022 To Be Held In July, Application Process To Commence Today
CUET-PG 2022 will be held in the last week of July. The CUET PG 2022 application process will be closed on June 18, 2022
CUET-PG 2022: The Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG 2022) will be held in the last week of July. The application process for CUET PG 2022 will commence today at cuet.nta.nic.in, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar informed through his tweet. The CUET PG 2022 application process will be closed on June 18, 2022.
Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) for post-graduate admissions to be held in last week of July 2022. Application Form submission will start today on NTA website. Programmes details will be available on websites of participating Central Universities & other Universities.— Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) May 19, 2022
NTA will conduct the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 42 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023. "CUET will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in participating Universities across the country," the UGC Chairman tweeted.