CUET-PG 2022 To Be Held In July, Application Process To Commence Today

CUET-PG 2022: The Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG 2022) will be held in the last week of July. The application process for CUET PG 2022 will commence today at cuet.nta.nic.in, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar informed through his tweet. The CUET PG 2022 application process will be closed on June 18, 2022.

