CUET PG 2022: Check Syllabus, Exam Pattern, List Of Universities
Students who are willing to appear for the CUET PG 2022, will be able to submit their CUET PG application form till June 18, 2022.
CUET PG 2022: The Common Universities Entrance Test Postgraduate, or CUET PG, application process is underway. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is the administering body of CUET PG, commenced the CUET PG application process on May 19, 2022. Students who are willing to appear for the CUET PG 2022, will be able to submit their CUET PG application form till June 18, 2022. The CUET PG application form is available on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. Earlier, the NTA shared the details of the CUET postgraduate exam including the paper pattern, syllabus, eligibility and others.
“The Candidates can log in with the system-generated application number and pre-created password for completing the application form including filling up of personal details, applying for the paper, choosing the examination cities, providing the details of educational qualifications, and uploading the images and documents (if any),” the CUET PG information bulletin reads.
CUET PG 2022 Syllabus
NTA has shared an elaborated syllabus for CUET PG on its website. Students who are willing to see the CUET PG syllabus can go to this direct link.
CUET PG 2022 Exam Pattern:
CUET PG 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The CUET PG exam date is not announced yet. The exam will be two hours (120 Minutes) long and will be conducted in two shifts. While shift 1 will be done between 10 am to 12 pm, shift 2 will be held between 3 pm to 5 pm.
CUET PG 2022: List Of Universities
Previously, there were 42 universities that participated in CUET PG 2022. Later, 8 new universities were added to the list. Take a look at the list of total Central universities that have adopted CUET PG 2022.
- Jawaharlal Nehru University
- Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya
- Manipur University
- Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi.
- North Eastern Hill University
- Pondicherry University
- Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
- Banaras Hindu University
- Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh
- Central University of Andhra Pradesh
- Central University of South Bihar
- Central University of Gujarat
- Central University of Haryana
- Central University of Himachal Pradesh
- Central University of Jammu
- Central University of Jharkhand
- Central University of Karnataka
- Central University of Kashmir
- Central University of Kerala
- Central University of Odisha
- Central University of Punjab
- Central University of Rajasthan
- Central University of Tamil Nadu
- National Sanskrit University
- B R Ambedkar School of Economics University
- Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology
- National Rail and Transport Institute
- (a) Indira Gandhi National Tribal University Amarkantak (b) IGNTU-Regional Centre Manipur
- Dr Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya
- Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya
- Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University
- Sikkim University
- Tezpur University
- The English and Foreign Languages University
- Tripura University
- University of Hyderabad
- Mahatma Gandhi Central University
- Central Sanskrit University
- Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University
- Devi Ahilya Vishvavidyalaya
- Sardar Patel University of Police, Security and Criminal Justice
- Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development
- Apex University
- Dr B R Ambedkar University, Delhi
- Sanskriti University, Mathura
- Vivekananda Global University, Jaipur
- Arunachal University of Studies
- Galgotias University
- Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Gwalior
- K R Mangalam University