CUET PG 2022: Check Syllabus, Exam Pattern, List Of Universities

Image credit: Shutterstock CUET PG 2022 application process will be continued till June 18

CUET PG 2022: The Common Universities Entrance Test Postgraduate, or CUET PG, application process is underway. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is the administering body of CUET PG, commenced the CUET PG application process on May 19, 2022. Students who are willing to appear for the CUET PG 2022, will be able to submit their CUET PG application form till June 18, 2022. The CUET PG application form is available on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. Earlier, the NTA shared the details of the CUET postgraduate exam including the paper pattern, syllabus, eligibility and others.

“The Candidates can log in with the system-generated application number and pre-created password for completing the application form including filling up of personal details, applying for the paper, choosing the examination cities, providing the details of educational qualifications, and uploading the images and documents (if any),” the CUET PG information bulletin reads.

CUET PG 2022 Syllabus

NTA has shared an elaborated syllabus for CUET PG on its website. Students who are willing to see the CUET PG syllabus can go to this direct link.

CUET PG 2022 Exam Pattern:

CUET PG 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The CUET PG exam date is not announced yet. The exam will be two hours (120 Minutes) long and will be conducted in two shifts. While shift 1 will be done between 10 am to 12 pm, shift 2 will be held between 3 pm to 5 pm.

CUET PG 2022: List Of Universities

Previously, there were 42 universities that participated in CUET PG 2022. Later, 8 new universities were added to the list. Take a look at the list of total Central universities that have adopted CUET PG 2022.