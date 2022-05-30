  • Home
Students who are willing to appear for the CUET PG 2022, will be able to submit their CUET PG application form till June 18, 2022.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 30, 2022 10:58 pm IST

CUET PG 2022: Check Syllabus, Exam Pattern, List Of Universities
CUET PG 2022 application process will be continued till June 18
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

CUET PG 2022: The Common Universities Entrance Test Postgraduate, or CUET PG, application process is underway. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is the administering body of CUET PG, commenced the CUET PG application process on May 19, 2022. Students who are willing to appear for the CUET PG 2022, will be able to submit their CUET PG application form till June 18, 2022. The CUET PG application form is available on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. Earlier, the NTA shared the details of the CUET postgraduate exam including the paper pattern, syllabus, eligibility and others.

“The Candidates can log in with the system-generated application number and pre-created password for completing the application form including filling up of personal details, applying for the paper, choosing the examination cities, providing the details of educational qualifications, and uploading the images and documents (if any),” the CUET PG information bulletin reads.

CUET PG 2022 Syllabus

NTA has shared an elaborated syllabus for CUET PG on its website. Students who are willing to see the CUET PG syllabus can go to this direct link.

CUET PG 2022 Exam Pattern:

CUET PG 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The CUET PG exam date is not announced yet. The exam will be two hours (120 Minutes) long and will be conducted in two shifts. While shift 1 will be done between 10 am to 12 pm, shift 2 will be held between 3 pm to 5 pm.

CUET PG 2022: List Of Universities

Previously, there were 42 universities that participated in CUET PG 2022. Later, 8 new universities were added to the list. Take a look at the list of total Central universities that have adopted CUET PG 2022.

  1. Jawaharlal Nehru University
  2. Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya
  3. Manipur University
  4. Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi.
  5. North Eastern Hill University
  6. Pondicherry University
  7. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
  8. Banaras Hindu University
  9. Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh
  10. Central University of Andhra Pradesh
  11. Central University of South Bihar
  12. Central University of Gujarat
  13. Central University of Haryana
  14. Central University of Himachal Pradesh
  15. Central University of Jammu
  16. Central University of Jharkhand
  17. Central University of Karnataka
  18. Central University of Kashmir
  19. Central University of Kerala
  20. Central University of Odisha
  21. Central University of Punjab
  22. Central University of Rajasthan
  23. Central University of Tamil Nadu
  24. National Sanskrit University
  25. B R Ambedkar School of Economics University
  26. Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology
  27. National Rail and Transport Institute
  28. (a) Indira Gandhi National Tribal University Amarkantak (b) IGNTU-Regional Centre Manipur
  29. Dr Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya
  30. Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya
  31. Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University
  32. Sikkim University
  33. Tezpur University
  34. The English and Foreign Languages University
  35. Tripura University
  36. University of Hyderabad
  37. Mahatma Gandhi Central University
  38. Central Sanskrit University
  39. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University
  40. Devi Ahilya Vishvavidyalaya
  41. Sardar Patel University of Police, Security and Criminal Justice
  42. Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development
  43. Apex University
  44. Dr B R Ambedkar University, Delhi
  45. Sanskriti University, Mathura
  46. Vivekananda Global University, Jaipur
  47. Arunachal University of Studies
  48. Galgotias University
  49. Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Gwalior
  50. K R Mangalam University
Common University Entrance Test (PG)

