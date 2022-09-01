CUET PG 2022 Begins Today; Important Checklist, Exam Day Guidelines For Candidates

  • Home
CUET PG 2022: The CUET PG 2022 first shift will start at 10 am and the second shift will start from 3 pm. Follow these COVID-19 guidelines, exam day instructions

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 1, 2022 7:59 am IST
CUET PG 2022 first shift will start at 10 am
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CUET PG 2022: The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 is to be conducted from today, September 1 onwards. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already issued the CUET PG admit card and exam day instructions for candidates on the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates are required to carry the hard copy of CUET hall ticket along with a self-declaration slip, a valid photo ID proof and one passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form), PwD certificate and scribe-related documents (if any) at the examination centre.

The CUET PG admit card issued by the NTA includes details on exam date, subject, shift timing and centre address. The CUET PG 2022 first shift will start at 10 am and the second shift will start from 3 pm, candidates are advised to report at the examination centre two hours before the commencement of the exam. NTA will not conduct any re-test for candidates who failed to appear on the scheduled date of the CUET PG exam.

CUET PG 2022: Exam Day Guidelines

  1. Candidates should report at the examination centre in advance to get familiarised with the location and means of reaching the venue of the test
  2. Reporting time and the gate closing time at the test centre are mentioned on the CUET PG admit card of the candidate
  3. A seat indicating Roll Number will be allotted to each candidate. Candidates should take their allocated seats only in the examination hall
  4. The candidate must show their CUET PG admit card and other documents on demand of the invigilator for verification
  5. The candidates should ensure that the CUET PG question paper displayed on the computer screen is as per the subject opted by them
  6. The candidates may approach the Invigilator for any technical assistance or any other aid
  7. Rough sheets will be provided to candidates in the examination hall and on completion of the test, candidates must hand over it to the Invigilator
  8. The candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination hall before the completion of the CUET PG examination.
Common University Entrance Test Common University Entrance Test (PG)
