CUET PG 2022 Begins Today; Important Checklist, Exam Day Guidelines For Candidates

Image credit: shutterstock.com CUET PG 2022 first shift will start at 10 am

CUET PG 2022: The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 is to be conducted from today, September 1 onwards. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already issued the CUET PG admit card and exam day instructions for candidates on the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates are required to carry the hard copy of CUET hall ticket along with a self-declaration slip, a valid photo ID proof and one passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form), PwD certificate and scribe-related documents (if any) at the examination centre.

The CUET PG admit card issued by the NTA includes details on exam date, subject, shift timing and centre address. The CUET PG 2022 first shift will start at 10 am and the second shift will start from 3 pm, candidates are advised to report at the examination centre two hours before the commencement of the exam. NTA will not conduct any re-test for candidates who failed to appear on the scheduled date of the CUET PG exam.

CUET PG 2022: Exam Day Guidelines