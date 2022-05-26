  • Home
CUET PG 2022 Application Process Underway; Details On Exam Date, Eligibility

The CUET PG application form 2022 is available on the CUET PG official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 26, 2022 4:30 pm IST

CUET PG 2022 Application Process Underway; Details On Exam Date, Eligibility
CUET PG application process will end on June 18, 2022
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The registration process for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate, or CUET PG 2022, has been started by The National Testing Agency (NTA). The CUET PG application process started on May 19, 2022 and it will be continued till June 18, 2022. The aspirants are instructed to apply for CUET PG within the mentioned timeline. The CUET PG application form is available on the CUET PG official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. Before applying to CUET PG 2022, students must be well aware of the eligibility criteria and other details on the exam.

CUET postgraduate 2022 will be conducted by the NTA and the official announcement of the CUET PG exam date is yet to be done. The CUET PG application correction process will be commenced on June 20, 2022 and it will be continued till June 22, 2022.

CUET PG 2022: Exam Details

As per the recent notice shared by the NTA, the CUET PG exam date will be announced later on the official website. According to the exam date, the CUET PG admit card 2022 will be released on the same portal. The CUET PG will be conducted for two hours (120 minutes). The exam will be held in two shifts- shift-1 (10:00 am to 12:00 pm) and shift-2 (3:00 pm to 05:00 pm).

CUET PG 2022 Eligibility

“For appearing in the CUET PG 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the bachelor degree/equivalent examination or appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in CUET PG 2022 examination. However, the candidates will be required to fulfill the age criteria of the university in which they are desirous of taking admission,” NTA on the CUET PG information brochure said.

CUET PG Application: Steps To Apply

  1. Go to the CUET official website- cuet.nta.nic.in
  2. Fill in the personal details such as name, gender, contact number, etc.
  3. Fill the CUET PG 2022 application form.
  4. Upload scanned documents including photographs, signature, caste certificate, etc.
  5. Pay the application fee online.
  6. Submit the CUET 2022 PG application.
  7. Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.
Common University Entrance Test (PG)

