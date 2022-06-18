NTA CUET PG 2022 Application Process To End Today; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com CUET PG 2022 application process will be closed on June 18

CUET PG 2022: The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG 2022) application process will be closed on Saturday, June 18. The CUET PG 2022 application process is available on the websites- cuet.nta.nic.in , nta.ac.in, candidates need to register themselves for the exam on these above-mentioned websites. The candidates who have qualified in the bachelor degree can register for CUET PG 2022.

There is no age bar for appearing in CUET PG 2022. CUET PG will be held online in computer-based mode, the dates will be notified soon. “There are more than 1.5 lakhs Common Services Centres (CSC) across the country which will provide the desired support to candidates from urban as well as rural areas in online submission of Application Form and payment of fee through e-wallet,” the CUET PG information bulletin said.

CUET PG 2022: Steps To Apply

Visit the nearest Common Service Centres (CSCs) Contact the Village Level Entrepreneur (VLE) present there and ask him / her to facilitate in filling the CUET 2022 PG application form Provide the details including names and educational qualification required to fill the CUET PG 2022 application form Pay the CUET 2022 PG application fee Submit the CUET PG 2022 application form Pay the CUET PG CSC for the support provided at the Common Service Centre.

Candidates who faced difficulties in submitting the CUET PG 2022 application forms online, can also visit the Common Service Centres.