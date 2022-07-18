CUET PG 2022 Application Process To End Today; Details Here

CUET PG Application Form 2022

CUET PG 2022: Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 application process concludes today, July 18. Candidates yet to apply for the CUET entrance exam can fill up the application form through the official website -- cuet.nta.nic.in. Last date to submit the CUET PG application fee in the online mode is July 19, upto 11:50 pm. The candidates who wish to apply and make corrections in their application form can do so from July 20 to July 22, 2022. The CUET PG 2022 exam date will be notified soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Candidates are advised to take the utmost care while filling up details in the CUET Application Form. NTA will not entertain the corrections sent by the candidate through any other mode including post, email and fax. The CUET PG entrance exam will be held online as computer based test (CBT). The exam will be held on different days depending on the subjects/ test taken by the candidates. The CUET PG will be held in two slots. Slot 1 will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and Slot 2 will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm. The duration of the CUET entrance exam will be 2 hours (120 minutes).

CUET PG 2022 Important Dates

Events Important Dates CUET PG 2022 application form last date July 18, 2022 (upto 5 pm) CUET 2022 PG application fee last date July 19, 2022 (upto 11:50 pm) CUET application form correction window July 20 to July 22, 2022 (upto 11: 50 pm) CUET PG 2022 exam date Notified soon

Steps To Fill CUET PG Application Form 2022