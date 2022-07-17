CUET PG 2022: Application Process To Conclude Tomorrow; Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock CUET PG 2022 Application Form

CUET PG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the application process for Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 tomorrow, July 18. All desirous and eligible candidates can fill and submit the CUET PG 2022 application form through the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. The last date to submit the CUET PG application fee is July 19, upto 11:50 pm. However, the candidates who are willing to make changes in their CUET 2022 PG application form, can do the same between July 20 and July 22.

"Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) upto 11:50 pm on 22 July, 2022," NTA said.

CUET PG 2022 Important Dates

Events Important Dates Last date to submit online application July 18, 2022 (upto 5 pm) Last date to pay application fee online July 19, 2022 (upto 11:50 pm) Correction in CUET application form July 20 to July 22, 2022 (upto 11: 50 pm) CUET PG 2022 exam date Notified soon

CUET PG 2022 Application Fee (in INR)



In India Outside India Category Application fee (for three test papers) Application fee additional (per test papers) Application fee (for three test papers) Application fee additional (per test papers) General 800 200





4,000





1,000

OBC-NCL, Gen- EWS 600 150 SC, ST, Third Gender 550 150 PwBD 500 150

How To Apply For CUET PG 2022:

Visit the official website-- cuet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the "Registration for CUET (PG)- 2022" link Hit the ‘New Registration’ tab and generate application number and password Fill the CUET PG 2022 application form carefully as instructed Upload scanned images of required documents and save it Cross-check application details and proceed top pay the CUET PG application fee Submit the CUET application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct Link - CUET PG 2022 application form

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.