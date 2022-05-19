  • Home
  • Education
  • CUET PG 2022 Application Process Begins; Check How To Apply, Other Details

CUET PG 2022 Application Process Begins; Check How To Apply, Other Details

Candidates who wish to apply for CUET PG 2022 can register themselves at the NTA official websites- cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 19, 2022 10:47 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CUET PG 2022: Application Form To Release Today; Here’s How To Apply Online
BITSAT 2022 From July 2: How To Score Well? Prepare With This Knockout Programme
NEET PG Admissions: Supreme Court Lists Batch Of Pleas On EWS Criteria For Final Hearing In July
CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Tomorrow; Last-Minute Tips From Teachers
Live
Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Live: KSEEB Results Out At Karresults.nic.in; How to Check Marks, Toppers
Karnataka KSEEB SSLC 10th Exam Result 2022: Pass Percentage At 85.63%, Highest In 10 Years
CUET PG 2022 Application Process Begins; Check How To Apply, Other Details
CUET PG 2022 application process started today at cuet.nta.nic.in
Image credit: Shutterstock

CUET PG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate, or CUET PG 2022, today, May 19, 2022. The CUET PG 2022 application form is now available on the NTA official websites- cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. Candidates who wish to apply for CUET PG 2022 can register themselves for the exam on these above-mentioned websites. The CUET PG 2022 application process will be concluded on June 18, 2022 at 11:50 pm.

“Online application forms for postgraduate programmes will open from May 19, 2022, the link for the same will be made available on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who wish to appear for CUET (PG) – 2022 are advised to go through the required eligibility of the desired University/ Universities for selecting the options for PG Programmes being offered. The Application will be open from May 19 to June 18, 2022,” the NTA on the official notice said.

Today, the Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) M Jagadesh Kumar has declared that the CUET PG 2022 will be conducted in the last week of July, 2022. Hence, the aspirants started preparing for the same to give their best in the exam. The CUET PG 2022, a computer based test, needs candidates to register themselves for the exam online. Here are the steps to apply for CUET PG 2022 through the online application process.

CUET PG 2022 Application Form: Steps To Register

  1. Visit the CUET official website- cuet.nta.nic.in
  2. Fill in the personal details such as name, gender, contact number, etc
  3. Fill the CUET PG 2022 application form.
  4. Upload scanned documents including photographs, signature, caste certificate, etc.
  5. Pay the application fee online.
  6. Submit the CUET 2022 PG application.
  7. Download, save and print the confirmation page.
Click here for more Education News
Common University Entrance Test (PG)

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
BITSAT 2022 From July 2: How To Score Well? Prepare With This Knockout Programme
BITSAT 2022 From July 2: How To Score Well? Prepare With This Knockout Programme
NEET PG Admissions: Supreme Court Lists Batch Of Pleas On EWS Criteria For Final Hearing In July
NEET PG Admissions: Supreme Court Lists Batch Of Pleas On EWS Criteria For Final Hearing In July
CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Tomorrow; Last-Minute Tips From Teachers
CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Tomorrow; Last-Minute Tips From Teachers
Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Live: KSEEB Results Out At Karresults.nic.in; How to Check Marks, Toppers
Live | Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Live: KSEEB Results Out At Karresults.nic.in; How to Check Marks, Toppers
Universities Should Not Become A Place For Ideological Conflict: Amit Shah In Delhi University
Universities Should Not Become A Place For Ideological Conflict: Amit Shah In Delhi University
.......................... Advertisement ..........................