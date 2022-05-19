CUET PG 2022 Application Process Begins; Check How To Apply, Other Details

Image credit: Shutterstock CUET PG 2022 application process started today at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate, or CUET PG 2022, today, May 19, 2022. The CUET PG 2022 application form is now available on the NTA official websites- cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. Candidates who wish to apply for CUET PG 2022 can register themselves for the exam on these above-mentioned websites. The CUET PG 2022 application process will be concluded on June 18, 2022 at 11:50 pm.

“Online application forms for postgraduate programmes will open from May 19, 2022, the link for the same will be made available on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who wish to appear for CUET (PG) – 2022 are advised to go through the required eligibility of the desired University/ Universities for selecting the options for PG Programmes being offered. The Application will be open from May 19 to June 18, 2022,” the NTA on the official notice said.

Today, the Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) M Jagadesh Kumar has declared that the CUET PG 2022 will be conducted in the last week of July, 2022. Hence, the aspirants started preparing for the same to give their best in the exam. The CUET PG 2022, a computer based test, needs candidates to register themselves for the exam online. Here are the steps to apply for CUET PG 2022 through the online application process.

CUET PG 2022 Application Form: Steps To Register