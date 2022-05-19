  • Home
CUET PG 2022: Application Form To Release Today; Here’s How To Apply Online

The CUET PG 2022 application form will be available on the official NTA official website- nta.ac.in or cuet.nta.nic.in.

Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 19, 2022 5:41 pm IST

CUET PG 2022: Application Form To Release Today; Here’s How To Apply Online
CUET PG 2022 application form will be released today on the NTA official website
Image credit: Shutterstock

CUET PG 2022 Registration: The Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) M Jagadesh Kumar has declared that the application process for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate, or CUET PG 2022, will start today, May 19, 2022. The CUET PG 2022 application form will be available on the official NTA official website- nta.ac.in or cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who are willing to apply for CUET PG 2022 can get their CUET PG 2022 application form on the NTA official website once it is released.

UGC Chairman has also announced that the CUET PG 2022, a computer based test, will be conducted in the last week of July 2022. The CUET PG 2022 application process will be closed on June 18, 2022.

“Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) for post-graduate admissions to be held in last week of July 2022. Application Form submission will start today on NTA website. Programmes details will be available on websites of participating Central Universities & other Universities,” UCG Chairman on his Twitter handle confirmed.

CUET PG 2022 Application Form: Steps To Register

Once the CUET PG 2022 application forms will be released on NTA official website, students will be able to fill it by following these steps listed below:

  • Visit the NTA official website- nta.ac.in or cuet.nta.nic.in
  • Fill in the personal details such as name, gender, contact number, etc
  • Fill the CUET PG 2022 application form.
  • Upload scanned documents including photographs, signature, caste certificate, etc.
  • Pay the application fee online.
  • Submit the CUET 2022 PG application.
  • Download, save and print the confirmation page

Meanwhile, for CUET 2022 undergraduate programme, a total number of 9,81,406 registrations and 7,39,027 application submissions were done till May 11 according to the UGC. The CUET 2022 application process will be closed on May 22, 2022.

Common University Entrance Test (PG)

