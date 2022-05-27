  • Home
CUET Application Form 2022: CUET PG 2022 application form is out and the administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA), has made the online registration process available at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 27, 2022 12:43 pm IST

CUET PG 2022 application form fill up in CSCs
New Delhi:

The Common Universities Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) will be conducted as an eligibility test for admission to postgraduate programmes in 42 central and other participating universities in the country. CUET PG 2022 application form is out and the administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA), has made the online registration process available at cuet.nta.nic.in. The CUET PG application window will remain open till June 18.

CUET PG will be conducted in online computer-based mode. For appearing in CUET PG 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have qualified in the bachelor degree, or equivalent examination, or appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can register for CUET PG 2022. However, the candidates will be required to fulfill the age criteria of the University in which they are desirous of taking admission, the NTA CUET PG official brochure said.

Applicants facing difficulties while submitting the CUET PG 2022 application forms online, can also visit the Common Service Centres.

“There are more than 1.5 lakhs Common Services Centres (CSC) across the country which will provide the desired support to candidates from urban as well as rural areas in online submission of Application Form and payment of fee through e-wallet,” the CUET PG information bulletin said.

CUET PG 2022: Steps To Apply For Postgraduate Entrance Test From CSCs

  1. Visit the nearest Common Service Centres (CSCs)
  2. Contact the Village Level Entrepreneur (VLE) present there and ask him / her to facilitate in filling the CUET 2022 PG application form
  3. Provide the details including names and educational qualification required to fill the CUET PG 2022 application form
  4. Pay the CUET 2022 PG application fee
  5. Submit the CUET PG 2022 application form
  6. Pay the CUET PG CSC for the support provided at the Common Service Centre
