CUET PG 2022 Application Form Correction Window Closes Today

CUET PG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET) PG 2022 application form correction process at the request of some candidates. The CUET PG application form correction will remain open till today, September 30. Candidates can make changes in the form by visiting the official websites – nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA has decided to make corrections in the name of the candidate, mother’s name, father’s name, date of birth, gender, category, PwBD and choice of universities. To make changes in the CUET PG form candidates need to visit the official website, click on the application process link and enter log-in credentials. Candidates then need to click on the application edit tab and make the necessary changes.

The final correction of the CUET PG 2022 application form will be applicable only after the payment of an additional fee if required. In case of a change in category, or PwBD, if there is an impact on the fee amount then the candidate will be charged an excess fee as applicable.

The NTA conducted the CUET PG 2022 exam on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11 and 12 September 2022. The exam was held at 570 examination centres located in 269 cities across India and four cities outside India.