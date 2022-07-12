CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Process Reopens Today; Know How To Edit

CUET PG application correction process begins today

The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) application correction window will reopen today, July 12. The CUET 2022 application correction process has been scheduled to remain open till July 14. Candidates who want to make corrections to the CUET 2022 application form can edit and modify at cuet.nta.nic.in.

"Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) upto 11:50 pm on 14 July, 2022," the NTA said earlier.

No additional fee is charged for making corrections in the details of the CUET PG application form, if there is no change in the category of candidates, NTA added.

“As amount of exam fee depends on the Category to which a candidate belongs, an additional fee may be applicable in certain cases,” an NTA statement said.

CUET PG 2022: How To Make Corrections In Application Form