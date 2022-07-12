  • Home
  • Education
  • CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Process Reopens Today; Know How To Edit

CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Process Reopens Today; Know How To Edit

CUET PG Application Form: Candidates who want to make corrections to the CUET 2022 application form can edit and modify at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 12, 2022 2:03 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CUET PG 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Here's How To Fill Application Form
CUET PG 2022 Registration Deadline Extended; Details Here
NTA CUET PG 2022 Application Process To End Today; Details Here
Indian Institute Of Mass Communication (IIMC) To Admit Students Through CUET PG 2022 Scores
CUET PG 2022: Check Syllabus, Exam Pattern, List Of Universities
CUET PG 2022: 8 New Universities Added For Admission; Details Here
CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Process Reopens Today; Know How To Edit
CUET PG application correction process begins today
New Delhi:

The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) application correction window will reopen today, July 12. The CUET 2022 application correction process has been scheduled to remain open till July 14. Candidates who want to make corrections to the CUET 2022 application form can edit and modify at cuet.nta.nic.in.

"Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) upto 11:50 pm on 14 July, 2022," the NTA said earlier.

No additional fee is charged for making corrections in the details of the CUET PG application form, if there is no change in the category of candidates, NTA added.

“As amount of exam fee depends on the Category to which a candidate belongs, an additional fee may be applicable in certain cases,” an NTA statement said.

CUET PG 2022: How To Make Corrections In Application Form

  1. Visit the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on application process link
  3. Enter log-in credentials- application number and password
  4. Click on the designated application edit tab
  5. Make necessary changes in the CUET application form
  6. Submit the application form, download and take a print out for further reference.
Click here for more Education News
Common University Entrance Test (PG)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Assam PAT 2022: Polytechnic Admission Test Admit Card Out; Steps To Download
Assam PAT 2022: Polytechnic Admission Test Admit Card Out; Steps To Download
Symbiosis University Declares SLAT 2022 Result; Direct Link To Download Scorecard
Symbiosis University Declares SLAT 2022 Result; Direct Link To Download Scorecard
Schools, Colleges In Dakshina Kannada, Udupi Reopening Today
Schools, Colleges In Dakshina Kannada, Udupi Reopening Today
CBSE Term 2 Result 2022: Class 10, 12 Results Expected Date; What We Know So Far
CBSE Term 2 Result 2022: Class 10, 12 Results Expected Date; What We Know So Far
NTA Issues NEET UG 2022 Admit Card; Direct Link To Download
NTA Issues NEET UG 2022 Admit Card; Direct Link To Download
.......................... Advertisement ..........................