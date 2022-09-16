CUET PG 2022 Answer Key Released; Here's How To Raise Objections

CUET PG Answer Key 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 on September 16. The candidates can challenge the CUET UG answer key on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in till September 18. "The payment of the processing fee may be made through, debit card/credit card/net banking/UPI up to September 18, 2022 (by 11:50 pm). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The challenges will be accepted only through website," NTA said in a notification.

The panel of subject experts will verify the grievances received from the candidates. "If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the CUET answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared," the notification read.

"No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after September 18, 2022. Challenges accepted against any Answer Key will be applicable to all candidates who would have attempted the corresponding Question." it read.

CUET PG 2022 Answer Key: How To Raise Objections

Visit the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in Log-in with application number, date of birth and security pin Click on the 'View/Challenge answer key' button Fill objection as instructed and upload supporting documents Submit the objections and pay the answer key objection fees through online Download the confirmation slip and save it for future purposes.

For further clarification related to CUET PG 2022, the candidates can also contact on 011- 40759000 or email at cuetpg@nta.ac.in.

