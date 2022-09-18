  • Home
CUET PG 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Today At Cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2022 Answer Key: The candidates can download and raise objections on CUET PG 2022 answer key on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in till September 18, 9 PM

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 18, 2022 8:32 am IST

Download CUET PG 2022 answer key at cuet.nta.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CUET PG 2022 Answer Key: The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 answer key objection window will be closed today, September 18. The candidates can download and raise objections on CUET PG 2022 answer key on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. According to NTA, the candidates can submit their objections by 9 PM today.

To raise objections on CUET PG 2022 answer key, candidates need to pay a refundable fee of Rs 200 for each objection. The panel of subject experts will verify the grievances received from the candidates and release the final answer key, results. "If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the CUET answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared," the notification read.

"No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The answer key finalised by the experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after September 18, 2022. Challenges accepted against any answer key will be applicable to all candidates who would have attempted the corresponding Question." it mentioned.

CUET PG 2022 Answer Key: How To Raise Objections

  1. Visit the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in
  2. Log-in with application number, date of birth and security pin
  3. Click on the 'View/Challenge answer key' button
  4. Fill objection as instructed and upload supporting documents
  5. Submit the objections and pay the answer key objection fees through online
  6. Download the confirmation slip and save it for future purposes.

CUET PG 2022 was held on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11 and 12 in computer based test (CBT) mode. The exam was organised in two shifts; shift one from 10 am to 12 pm and shift two from 3 to 5 pm.

