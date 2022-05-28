CUET PG 2022: 8 New Universities Added For Admission; Details Here

  • Home
CUET PG 2022: According to NTA, 8 new universities, some courses added for CUET PG 2022 admission

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 28, 2022 9:59 pm IST | Source: Careers360

CUET PG 2022 application process will be concluded on June 18
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CUET PG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has added eight new universities, courses for the Common Universities Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG 2022) admission process. According to NTA, 8 new universities added for CUET PG 2022 admissions are- Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University, Sanskriti University, Vivekananda Global University, Arunachal University of Studies, Galgotias University, Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, K.R Mangalam University and Indian Institute of Mass Communication.

Apart from the inclusion of these universities, some courses have also been included. The candidates are advised to check the eligibility from the original bunching list and the additional bunching list as of May 25. The detail notification is available on the official website- nta.ac.in.

Meanwhile, the CUET PG 2022 application process will be continued till June 18. The candidates can apply online for CUET PG 2022 on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET PG exam date will be announced later on the official website.

CUET PG 2022 will be held for two hours- the exam will be held in two shifts- shift-1 (10:00 am to 12:00 pm) and shift-2 (3:00 pm to 5:00 pm). The admit card once released will be available to download on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

For details on CUET PG 2022, please visit the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

Common University Entrance Test Common University Entrance Test (PG)

