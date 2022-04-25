  • Home
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a letter to Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, asserted that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) does not infringe upon the rights of the states and union territories.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Apr 25, 2022 11:14 am IST | Source: PTI

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

CUET 2022: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) does not infringe upon the rights of the states and union territories (UTs), Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in a letter to Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Sunday, adding that the central government also have a role in the matter of the education sector in the country.

In a letter to the Higher Education Minister of Tamil Nadu, Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Education being matter of Concurrent list enables the central government also to take measures for development of education in the country."

Mr Pradhan contended that as against the summative assessment which encourages the coaching culture, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 emphasises on formative assessment. The Tamil Nadu Assembly on April 12 adopted a resolution tabled by Chief Minister M K Stalin urging the Centre to drop the test.

"The CUET aims at eliminating the need for taking coaching, offers choice of 13 languages as the medium and reduces financial burden while increasing access," he added.

Mr Pradhan further said that the exam is in the interest of the disadvantaged groups. Students may apply to more than one university according to their choice with one application form, thereby reducing financial burden and increasing access.

"They have the choice to appear in the entrance exam in any of the 13 languages with a choice of selecting examination centres from hundreds of examination centres across the country... here is no case for infringing upon the rights of the States/ UTs…" Mr Pradhan added.

-With PTI Inputs

