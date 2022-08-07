  • Home
CUET Cancelled At Some Centres Following Reports Of Sabotage: UGC Chairman

The UG Chairman said strict action will be taken against anyone involved in "wilful sabotage" of the process.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 7, 2022 9:47 pm IST | Source: PTI

CUET Cancelled At Some Centres Following Reports Of Sabotage: UGC Chairman
The UG Chairman said strict action will be taken against anyone involved in "wilful sabotage" of CUET
New Delhi:

Noting that there were reports and indications of "sabotage" in the conduct of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Sunday said the exam at certain centres was cancelled keeping the best interest of students in mind. Mr Kumar said strict action will be taken against anyone involved in "wilful sabotage" of the process.

"There were reports and indications of sabotage in the process. NTA (National Testing Agency) immediately swung into action and cancelled and postponed examinations in centres which witnessed such a possibility. Strict action will be taken against anyone involved in wilful sabotage of the process," Mr Kumar said.

"Cancellation of the test in some centres was done keeping the best interests of the students in mind. NTA is constantly in touch with the students through email, messaging and voice mail to keep them informed of the changes and extra care is being taken in this regard," he added.

On reports that some students were turned away from exam venues, the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman said the staffers at certain centres should have shown more empathy with students. "More school teachers are being deployed as they have more experience of dealing with the students with empathy. Due to the efforts and corrective actions taken by NTA, we are hopeful that in the coming days, the CUET-UG will be conducted smoothly," he said. The CUET is being conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in central universities.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Common University Entrance Test
