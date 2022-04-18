CUET Application Form 2022: Lesser-Known Details Of Common Universities Entrance Test Registration

Image credit: Shutterstock CUET 2022 registration process will end on May 6

CUET 2022: The registration process for the Common Universities Entrance Test, or CUET 2022, is underway and will be continued till May 6, 2022. Administrated by National Testing Agency (NTA), CUET 2022 application form is available online on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. Aspirants should visit the official website to know every detail related to the application form for CUET 2022. This newly-introduced entrance test CUET will be conducted for students who seek admission to undergraduate courses or programmes at central universities across the country. CUET 2022 will be a computer-based test with Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) pattern.

As CUET 2022 registration is underway and students are applying for it for the first time, there are a lot of queries have been built surrounding the test. While CUET 2022 registration, eligibility, exam schemes and syllabus are the most common topics students are searching for, there have been a lot of other important details released which should be known by every applicant.

CUET 2022 Registration: Lesser-Known Details Of The Test

Candidates should apply for CUET 2022 registration process through the “Online” mode only. The Application Form in any other mode will not be accepted.

The registration fee for CUET 2022 will be submitted online through net banking/credit card/debit card/UPI, or Paytm services. Processing charges and GST as applicable are chargeable from the candidate (in addition to the examination fee) by the concerned bank/payment gateway Integrator.

Candidates are requested to check their photograph and signature before submission of the Application Form. In case the photograph or signature is blurred or not visible to identify the identity of the candidate then, the application will be rejected and no option for correction or revision will be permitted.

Applicants have to download, save and print a copy of the confirmation page of the CUET Application Form 2022 for future reference.

NTA does not edit/modify/alter any information entered by the candidates after completion of the application process under any circumstances. Any request for change in information thereafter will not be entertained. Therefore, candidates are advised to exercise utmost caution before filling up the correct details in the application form.

The final submission of the online application form for CUET 2022 will remain incomplete if the payment is not complete.

while applying, candidates have to select any four cities of their choice. Efforts will be made to allot the city of examination to the candidates in the order of preference opted by them in their online Application Form. However, due to administrative/logistic reasons, a different city can be allotted.

The e-Admit Card would be issued provisionally to the candidates through the NTA website: cuet.samarth.ac.in, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions and receipt of the prescribed application fee by NTA.

Correction in the particulars of CUET application form 2022 to be announced later on the website.

CUET Application Form 2022: Steps To Follow