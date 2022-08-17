  • Home
  • Education
  • CUET 4th Phase: Exam Cancelled At 13 Centres Due To 'Technical Reasons'

CUET 4th Phase: Exam Cancelled At 13 Centres Due To 'Technical Reasons'

The fourth phase of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG on Wednesday was cancelled at 13 centres due to some "unavoidable technical reasons" affecting nearly 8,700 candidates.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 17, 2022 10:50 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

CUET Phase 4 Exam: Technical Glitches Continue; Several Students Claim Exam Cancelled At Their Centres
CUET UG 2022 Admit Card For Phase 5 Exam Today; Tests From August 21
CUET UG 2022 Phase 4 For 3.72 Lakh Students Starts Today; Checklist, Key Points
CUET Phase 4 Exam Starts Tomorrow For Over 3 Lakh Candidates
Technical Glitches In CUET Not A Setback, Won't Hurry Up Plan To Merge With JEE, NEET: UGC Chairman
CUET UG 2022 Phase 4 Exam To Begin Tomorrow; Important Checklist For Candidates
CUET 4th Phase: Exam Cancelled At 13 Centres Due To 'Technical Reasons'
CUET Phase 4 Exam Cancelled At 13 Centres
New Delhi:

The fourth phase of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG on Wednesday was cancelled at 13 centres due to some "unavoidable technical reasons" affecting nearly 8,700 candidates, officials said. The CUET is the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities. Also Read|| CUET Phase 4 Exam: Technical Glitches Continue; Several Students Claim Exam Cancelled At Their Centres

Suggested: Want to score high in CUET 2022 exam ? Try this exclusive guide along with pattern & sample papers. Free Download!
Recommended: CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus, Here | | CUET Sample Paper, Free Download
Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts. Click Here
Students Liked: CUET 2022 - University Wise Programmes, Eligibility and Sample Paper, Here!

Admissions at UPES#65 in NIRF, 50 LPA Highest CTC, Grade ‘A’ by NAAC, QS 5 Star rating for Employability. Apply Now

The University Grants Commission (UGC) said, "Due to some unavoidable technical reasons, examination scheduled for today was cancelled in 13 centres in Shift 1 and Shift 2. A total of 8,693 candidates were affected out of 1,45,885 candidates."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Common University Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Answer Key 2022 LIVE: Updates On NTA Response Sheet, Direct Link
Live | NEET Answer Key 2022 LIVE: Updates On NTA Response Sheet, Direct Link
BSEH Haryana To Issue 10th, 12th Compartment Form For 2022 Exam Tomorrow
BSEH Haryana To Issue 10th, 12th Compartment Form For 2022 Exam Tomorrow
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi Appoints Vice-Chancellors To State-Run Universities
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi Appoints Vice-Chancellors To State-Run Universities
University Of Birmingham Dubai Rolls Out Scholarships For Indian Students
University Of Birmingham Dubai Rolls Out Scholarships For Indian Students
BITSAT Direct Admission 2022 Registrations Begin; Know Dates, How To Apply
BITSAT Direct Admission 2022 Registrations Begin; Know Dates, How To Apply
.......................... Advertisement ..........................