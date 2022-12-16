CUET 2023 Dates Out; Key Points On NTA Registration Date, UG Admission Process

CUET 2023 dates out

The National Testing Agency (NTA) which administers Common University Entrance Test (CUET) has announced the exam dates of the entrance test on Thursday, December 15. The CUET 2023 has been scheduled to be held between May 21 and May 31. The NTA has also reserved dates from June 1 to June 7 for CUET 2023 exams.

CUET UG held as an entrance test to shortlist candidates for admission to undergraduate programmes at central universities across the country and other participating state universities was introduced this year to streamline the UG admission process.

CUET UG held as an entrance test to shortlist candidates for admission to undergraduate programmes at central universities across the country and other participating state universities was introduced this year to streamline the UG admission process.

In 2022, CUET UG started on July 15 and was held in phases. With the announcement of the CUET 2023 dates, it is made clear that the exam has been advanced by almost two months and the academic calendar will get streamlined from next year.

UGC Chairman in a social media post said that the CUET 2023 registration will start in the first week of February 2023. When announced, candidates taking CUET 2023 will be able to check and download the CUET 2023 detailed notification, updates on eligibility, and admission process on the official website -- nta.ac.in.

According to UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, the number of subjects and pattern of question papers will remain the same in CUET 2023. A candidate can take as many as six domain subjects in addition to one or two languages and the General Test. Results of CUET UG will be likely be announced in the third week of June 2023, the UGC Chairman added.

The dates for the CUET PG are also expected to be announced next week. With the CUET UG and CUET PG schedule, universities can complete their admission process by the end of July 2023 and begin the academic sessions by August 1, 2023, Mr Kumar said in the social media post.