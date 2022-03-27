  • Home
CUET 2022: What’s New In NTA’s Common Universities Entrance Test

CUET 2022: The CUET 2022 will be held as a test for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes at central universities across the country. NTA is yet to announce the CUET 2022 exam date.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 27, 2022 12:08 pm IST

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) application dates. The CUET 2022 application date is between April 2 and April 30. The CUET 2022 will be held as a test for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes at central universities across the country. NTA is yet to announce the CUET 2022 exam date.

“CUET will provide a single-window opportunity to students to seek admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) across the country,” an NTA statement said.

CUET 2022: What Are Domain-Specific Subjects

The CUET 2022 aspirants can choose the languages, or the subjects, that the aspirant has opted in the latest Class 12 board examination. However, NTA also said, if any university allows any flexibility in this regard, the same can be exercised under CUET UG 2022 also.

If the subject to be studied in the UG course is not available in the list of the 27 domain-specific subject being offered, the candidate may choose the subject closest to the choice. Out of the total subjects, an aspirant can choose a maximum of six subjects.

These Are The 27 Domain-Specific Subjects

1.Accountancy/ Book Keeping

2.Biology/ Biological Studies/ Biotechnology/Biochemistry

3.Business Studies

4.Chemistry

5.Computer Science/ Informatics Practices

6.Economics/ Business Economics

7.Engineering Graphics

8.Entrepreneurship

9.Geography/Geology

10.History

11.Home Science

12.Knowledge Tradition and Practices of India

13.Legal Studies

14.Environmental Science

15.Mathematics

16.Physical Education/ NCC /Yoga

17.Physics

18.Political Science

19.Psychology

20.Sociology

21.Teaching Aptitude

22.Agriculture

23. Mass Media/ Mass Communication

24.Anthropology

25.Fine Arts/ Visual Arts (Sculpture/ Painting)/Commercial Arts

26. Performing Arts – (i) Dance (Kathak/ Bharatnatyam/ Oddisi/ Kathakali/Kuchipudi/ Manipuri (ii) Drama- Theatre (iii) Music General (Hindustani/ Carnatic/ Rabindra Sangeet/ Percussion/ Non-Percussion),

27. Sanskrit [For all Shastri (Shastri 3 years/ 4 years Honours) Equivalent to B.A./B.A. Honours courses i.e. Shastri in Veda, Paurohitya (Karmakand), Dharamshastra, Prachin Vyakarana, Navya Vyakarana, Phalit Jyotish, Siddhant Jyotish, Vastushastra, Sahitya,Puranetihas, Prakrit Bhasha,Prachin Nyaya Vaisheshik, Sankhya Yoga, Jain Darshan, Mimansa, Advaita Vedanta, Vishihstadvaita Vedanta, Sarva Darshan, a candidate may choose Sanskrit as the Domain].

