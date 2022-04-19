  • Home
CUET To Be Held Twice A Year From 2023; Exam Schedule Likely Next Week

CUET 2022 exam schedule is likely to be announced next week, the application process deadline will be extended which was scheduled to be closed on May 6

CUET To Be Held Twice A Year From 2023; Exam Schedule Likely Next Week
CUET 2022 exam schedule is likely to be announced next week
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

CUET 2022: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will be held twice a year from the next academic session 2023. The undergraduate (UG) entrance exam will be conducted twice from the next academic session with a gap of around 45 days after the 12th board exam, the Times of India reported, quoting the Education Ministry official as saying. CUET 2022 exam schedule is likely to be announced next week, the application process deadline will be extended which was scheduled to be closed on May 6, as per the report. CUET 2022 Draws Mixed Reactions Among Students, Teachers; Here's What Experts Have To Say

Around two lakh candidates have applied for CUET till Monday with most of the applicants are from Uttar Pradesh followed by Delhi and Bihar. The lowest number of applications received from Lakshadweep followed by Daman and Diu, Goa and Sikkim.

Students who are looking for CUET application form, should visit the website cuet.samarth.ac.in and get registered themselves. CUET 2022 is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses or programmes at central universities across the country. CUET will be a computer-based test with Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) pattern.

The CUET 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Through CUET 2022, 44 central universities and 18 other universities will be offering admission to their UG programmes.

For details on CUET 2022, please visit the website- nta.ac.in/Cuetexam.

