CUET 2022: Syllabus, Paper Pattern, Eligibility Criteria, Details

CUET 2022: The registration process for the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 is underway. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET 2022 application form on the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates will be required to select any four cities of their choice while filling the application form of CUET 2022. Applicants will be allotted the exam city centre in the order of preference selected by them.

CUET 2022, held to admit students to undergraduate courses in central universities, will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The NTA CUET 2022 registration will continue till May 6.

Along with filling the online CUET 2022 application form, aspirants need to pay an application fee. CUET 2022 will be held in 547 cities within India and in 13 cities outside India.

CUET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

For appearing in the CUET 2022 for undergraduates, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the Class 12 or equivalent examination or are appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in CUET (UG) - 2022 examination. However, the candidates will be required to fulfill the age criteria (if any) of the University to which they are desirous of taking admission.

CUET 2022: Syllabus

The syllabus of the upcoming Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2022, will be completely based on the syllabus of Class 12.

CUET 2022: Paper Pattern

Section IA- This section will be conducted in 13 Languages. Students can pick any one of these 13 languages. 40 questions including reading comprehension to be attempted out of 50 in each language.



Section IB – There will be 19 Languages and any one of these languages can be chosen. The question type of this section is similar to section IA.



Section II – There are 27 Domains specific subjects being offered under this Section. A candidate may choose a maximum of Six Domains as desired by the applicable University or Universities. There will be MCQ Based Questions on NCERT Class XII syllabus.



Section III General Test- For any such undergraduate programme/ programmes being offered by Universities where a General Test is being used for admission. There will be 60 Questions to be attempted out of 75 including MCQ, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability etc.

