CUET 2022 Result Today; Here’s How Candidates Will Be Marked, Admission Process For Central Universities

Image credit: Shutterstock Around 14.9 lakh candidates had registered for CUET UG 2022 exams.

CUET 2022 Result: The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) result will be announced today. Around 14.9 lakh candidates had registered for CUET UG 2022 exams. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted CUET UG 2022 in six phases starting on July 15. The cuet.samarth.ac.in will update the candidates of the CUET 2022 UG result. In addition to the CUET result 2022, NTA will likely issue the CUET UG 2022 final answer key.

NTA CUET 2022 result has been prepared after considering the grievances of the candidates raised on the CUET 2022 answer key. To answer a question, the candidates had to choose one option corresponding to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer. However, if any anomaly or discrepancy is found after the process of challenges of the key verification, NTA in the CUET official notification said, it shall be addressed in the following manner:

(i) Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Five marks (+5)

(ii) Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).

(iii) Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0).

(iv) If more than one option is found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

(v) If all options are found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

(vi) If none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped, then all candidates who have attempted the dropped question will be given five marks(+5) marks.

CUET UG Result: Admission Process In Colleges

After the CUET UG result is announced, universities will likely start the counselling process, Universities including Delhi University, and Dr BR Ambedkar University has already started the application process for admission to their undergraduate courses.