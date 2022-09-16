Despite confusion over the "normalisation" of scores and the admission process, students feel they are "one step closer" to getting into their dream colleges after the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Results for the debut edition of the CUET UG were declared on Friday, National Testing Agency (NTA) officials said. The results were scheduled to be declared by 10 pm on Thursday. However, the NTA informed post-midnight that there will be a delay citing a huge database. CUET UG Result Live Updates

Samriddhi Rawat (18), a resident of Delhi, is "satisfied" with her scores. She said that she got 100 percentiles in two subjects. "I want to pursue Economics Honours from Delhi University. I am hopeful that I will get into a good college," Rawat said. "We are the first batch to appear for CUET and faced many problems. There were glitches and the examination of several students got cancelled. However, I and my friend have got good marks."

Ramya Shukla (17) says she feels relieved and less tense. "It feels like we are one step closer to our dream colleges. The CUET process could have been smoother, but all's well that ends well," she said. However, many students feel that applying for admission to colleges has become "complicated". "The universities have been asking us to register again and the process is quite difficult. We are trying to understand the process but it is complicated. Hope everybody gets into whichever college they want," Ms Shukla said.

Students also said that the score sheets are difficult to understand. "It is new to us. We understand percentile but normalisation of scores is very complicated. I think the whole process is complicated," Muskan Tiwari said. She is also concerned that competition will increase as scores of other aspirants are also good "It is not like only I have scored well. I read on the news that around 20,000 students have scored 100 percentile. Competition has suddenly risen," Ms Tiwari said.

Central universities across the country will prepare ranks on basis of the CUET UG score. However, they will not prepare a merit list considering percentile or raw marks but "normalised" scores issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

