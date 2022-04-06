CUET 2022 Registrations Start Today; Know Admission Criteria In Universities, Details

Image credit: Shutterstock CUET 2022 registration will begin today, April 6

CUET 2022: The application process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 will begin today, April 6. The CUET 2022 will be held for admission to UG programmes from the 2022-23 academic session in all UGC-funded central universities. Students from all over the nation can register themselves for the entrance test through the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Recommended: Download Updated CUCET 2022 Syllabus Free, Here!

Don't Miss: Preparation Tips by Experts to Crack CUCET 2022 easily with High Score. Click Here

Also Read : Rank Below 2 Lakh In JEE Main? List Of NITs Where You Could Get A Seat. Read More

Meanwhile, the Delhi University has released the DU's admission policy for the 2022-23 academic year on Tuesday, April 5. Vice-Chancellor of DU, Yogesh Singh said that the admission to undergraduate programmes will be done through CUET 2022 only except for the School of Open Learning and National Collegiate Women's Education Board.

While CUET 2022 is a single-window opportunity for students to seek admission in any of the central universities across the country, few colleges with different admission criteria came up with important details before commencing their admission process for undergraduate programmes from the 2022-23 academic session.

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia will hold admissions to the selected undergraduate (UG) programmes through Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET 2022). According to the university, so far eight courses have been selected for admissions through CUET 2022. "It has been decided in a meeting attended by the top officials of the university that admissions for selected undergraduate courses will be done through CUET," the varsity mentioned.

St Stephen’s College

St Stephen’s College used to take admission on the basis of cut-offs and interviews. Delhi University’s statutory bodies have stated that admissions to minority institutions such as St Stephen’s College will conduct their admission process through the CUET. “During counselling, separate merit lists will be generated for unreserved and minority candidates as per the reservation policy of such colleges,” they stated.

Jesus And Mary College

Similar to St Stephen’s College, JMC will also have to conduct their admission process through CUET with separate merit lists for unreserved and minority candidates.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is likely to be held in the first and second week of July. The CUET 2022 will be held in 13 languages -- Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English.