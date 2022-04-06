  • Home
  • Education
  • CUET 2022 Registrations Start Today; Know Admission Criteria In Universities, Details

CUET 2022 Registrations Start Today; Know Admission Criteria In Universities, Details

CUET 2022: While CUET 2022 is a single-window opportunity for students to seek admission in any of the central universities across the country, few colleges with different admission criteria came up with important details before commencing their admission process for undergraduate programmes.

Education | Edited by Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 6, 2022 9:01 am IST

RELATED NEWS

CUET 2022 Registration To Begin Today; Important Pointers On Application Process
CUET 2022: Registration Process Begins Tomorrow; Key Points For Applicants
CUET 2022: FAQ On Exam Date, Application Process, Syllabus, Others
Universities Adopting CUET 2022 Need To Register On NTA Website: UGC Chairman
Universities In Karnataka To Use CUET Scores For Admission To BA, BSc, BCom Courses
CUET 2022 Application: Know New Dates, Important Documents For Registration
CUET 2022 Registrations Start Today; Know Admission Criteria In Universities, Details
CUET 2022 registration will begin today, April 6
Image credit: Shutterstock

CUET 2022: The application process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 will begin today, April 6. The CUET 2022 will be held for admission to UG programmes from the 2022-23 academic session in all UGC-funded central universities. Students from all over the nation can register themselves for the entrance test through the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Recommended: Download Updated CUCET 2022 Syllabus Free, Here!
Don't Miss: Preparation Tips by Experts to Crack CUCET 2022 easily with High Score. Click Here
Also Read : Rank Below 2 Lakh In JEE Main? List Of NITs Where You Could Get A Seat. Read More

Meanwhile, the Delhi University has released the DU's admission policy for the 2022-23 academic year on Tuesday, April 5. Vice-Chancellor of DU, Yogesh Singh said that the admission to undergraduate programmes will be done through CUET 2022 only except for the School of Open Learning and National Collegiate Women's Education Board.

While CUET 2022 is a single-window opportunity for students to seek admission in any of the central universities across the country, few colleges with different admission criteria came up with important details before commencing their admission process for undergraduate programmes from the 2022-23 academic session.

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia will hold admissions to the selected undergraduate (UG) programmes through Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET 2022). According to the university, so far eight courses have been selected for admissions through CUET 2022. "It has been decided in a meeting attended by the top officials of the university that admissions for selected undergraduate courses will be done through CUET," the varsity mentioned.

St Stephen’s College

St Stephen’s College used to take admission on the basis of cut-offs and interviews. Delhi University’s statutory bodies have stated that admissions to minority institutions such as St Stephen’s College will conduct their admission process through the CUET. “During counselling, separate merit lists will be generated for unreserved and minority candidates as per the reservation policy of such colleges,” they stated.

Jesus And Mary College

Similar to St Stephen’s College, JMC will also have to conduct their admission process through CUET with separate merit lists for unreserved and minority candidates.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is likely to be held in the first and second week of July. The CUET 2022 will be held in 13 languages -- Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English.

Click here for more Education News
Common University Entrance Test

Suggested For You

Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET 2022 Registration To Begin Today; Important Pointers On Application Process
CUET 2022 Registration To Begin Today; Important Pointers On Application Process
State Wise Board Exam 2022 Live: Updates on CISCE, CBSE Term 2, Other States 10th, 12th Exams In April
Live | State Wise Board Exam 2022 Live: Updates on CISCE, CBSE Term 2, Other States 10th, 12th Exams In April
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Compartment Exam Application Process To Close Tomorrow
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Compartment Exam Application Process To Close Tomorrow
Delhi Govt Schools To Offer German Language Course
Delhi Govt Schools To Offer German Language Course
Circular Saying CBSE Decides To Reduce Term 1 Exam Marks Weightage Is 'Fake', Confirms CBSE
Circular Saying CBSE Decides To Reduce Term 1 Exam Marks Weightage Is 'Fake', Confirms CBSE
.......................... Advertisement ..........................