CUET 2022 Registration Underway; Know Eligibility Criteria, Other Details

CUET 2022: The candidates who have passed the Class 12 or equivalent examination or are appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear for the examination.

Updated: Apr 10, 2022 8:41 am IST
CUET 2022 registration process is underway
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

CUET 2022: The registration process for the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 has begun on April 6, 2022, and is underway at cuet.samarth.ac.in. The registration process will be concluded on May 6, 2022. Applicants who wish to apply for the CUET 2022, must visit the website to fill the application form online. CUET 2022 is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses or programmes at central universities across the country. These newly-introduced exams administrated by National Testing Agency (NTA) will be a computer-based test with Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) pattern.

To get registered for CUET 2022, applicants must know about the detailed eligibility criteria and other important steps to apply.

Steps To Fill CUET Application Form 2022

  1. Visit the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in
  2. Register by filling personal details and contact addresses
  3. Using the system generated registration or application number, complete the CUET 2022 application form
  4. Upload scanned documents including photograph, signature, Class 10 documents and caste certificate
  5. Pay the application fee online
  6. Submit the CUET 2022 UG application
  7. Download, save and print the confirmation page

“For appearing in the CUET (UG) - 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the Class 12th or equivalent examination or are appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in CUET (UG) - 2022 examination. However, the candidates will be required to fulfill the age criteria (if any) of the University (ies) in which they are desirous of taking admission,” NTA said in the CUET official information bulletin.

CUET 2022 Application: Important Pointers Regarding Eligibility Criteria

  • For admission in universities through CUET (UG) - 2022, the existing policies regarding quota, category, relaxation, reservations, qualification, subject combinations, preferences etc. of the respective university shall be applicable.
  • As the eligibility criteria for admission may be unique for every University, the candidates are advised to visit the university website to which they are applying for their respective programs.
  • Candidates are advised to satisfy themselves before applying that they possess the eligibility criteria laid down by the university they are applying to.
  • Mere appearance in the entrance test or securing pass marks at the test does not entitle a candidate to be considered for admission to the programme unless he/she fulfils the programme wise eligibility conditions of the university they are applying to.
Common University Entrance Test

