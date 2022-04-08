CUET 2022 Registration Underway; How Can Candidates Fill Choice Of Centres In Application Form

  • Home
CUET 2022: Candidates will be required to select any four cities of their choice while filling the application form of CUET 2022. Applicants will be allotted the exam city centre in the order of preference selected by them.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 8, 2022 1:28 pm IST
CUET 2022: How can students fill choice of centres
New Delhi:

The Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 registration process is underway at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates will be required to select any four cities of their choice while filling the application form of CUET 2022. Applicants will be allotted the exam city centre in the order of preference selected by them. CUET 2022, held to admit students to undergraduate courses in central universities, will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The CUET 2022 administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA) will continue the application till May 6.

“While applying, candidates have to select any four cities of their choice. Efforts will be made to allot the city of examination to the candidates in the order of preference opted by them in their online Application Form. However, due to administrative/logistic reasons, a different city can be allotted,” NTA in the CUET official information bulletin said.

It further added: “Choice of Centre Cities will be limited to the State of Permanent Address or State of Present Address only. In case, there are very few candidates from a City, the NTA reserves the right to merge one, two, or more cities.”

Along with filling the online CUET 2022 application form, aspirants need to pay an application fee. CUET 2022 will be held in 547 cities within India and in 13 cities outside India.

Steps To Fill CUET Application Form 2022

  1. Visit the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in
  2. Register by filling personal details and contact addresses
  3. Using the system generated registration or application number, complete the CUET 2022 application form
  4. Upload scanned documents including photograph, signature, Class 10 documents and caste certificate
  5. Pay the application fee online
  6. Submit the CUET 2022 UG application
  7. Download, save and print the confirmation page
Common University Entrance Test

