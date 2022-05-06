CUET 2022 Registration Process Underway; Here’s All An Applicant Needs To Know

Image credit: Shutterstock CUET 2022 registration process will be concluded on May 22, 2022

CUET 2022: The National Testing Agency extended the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test, or CUET 2022, on Thursday. The CUET 2022 Registration Deadline has been extended till May 22, 2022. Candidates who are willing to apply for CUET 2022 are now able to submit the CUET application form 2022 on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in within the mentioned deadline.

“The Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG) - 2022) is being introduced for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for academic session 2022-23 under the Ministry of Education, (MoE). The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas and help establish better connect with the Universities," NTA on the official website wrote.

"A single examination will enable the Candidates to cover a wide outreach and be part of the admissions process to various Central Universities,” It added further.

CUET Application 2002: How To Apply

1. Visit the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in

2. Register by filling personal details and contact addresses

3. Using the system generated registration or application number, complete the CUET 2022 application form

4. Upload scanned documents including photograph, signature, Class 10 documents and caste certificate

5. Pay the application fee online

6. Submit the CUET 2022 UG application

7. Download, save and print the confirmation page

CUET 2022 Syllabus

All questions in all the testing sections will be based on the Class 12 syllabus. “Students having studied Class 12 board syllabus would be able to do well in CUET UG 2022,” the NTA notice said. CUCET syllabus 2022 will be entirely based on Class 12 NCERT textbooks, as per the CUET 2022 NTA statement.

CUET 2022 Eligibility

“For appearing in the CUET (UG) - 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12th /equivalent examination or are appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in CUET (UG) - 2022 examination. However, the candidates will be required to fulfill the age criteria (if any) of the University (ies) in which they are desirous of taking admission,” the information Bulletin reads.