CUET 2022: Registration Process Begins Tomorrow; Key Points For Applicants

CUET 2022 application starts tomorrow

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) application process for admission to undergraduate programmes will start tomorrow, April 6. The CUET 2022 application form fill up website is cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET 2022 will be held for admission to UG programmes from the 2022-23 academic session in all UGC-funded central universities.

CUET 2022, according to the UGC statement issued today, said that the entrance test will be administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and will be held in 13 languages -- Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English.

CUET 2022 FAQs

The CUET may also be adopted by the state, private, deemed to be universities.

While announcing the CUET 2022 application dates, NTA said that the entrance test will be held in the first and second week of July.

“Candidates who desire to appear in CUET (UG) – 2022 may read the detailed Information Bulletin hosted on https://cuet.samarth.ac.in, www.nta.ac.in and the Prospectus available at Participating Universities/ Institutes websites carefully for eligibility, scheme/ duration/ timings/ medium/ fee of examination,” it added.

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar earlier said the central universities will have to use CUET scores to admit students to undergraduate programmes. He said the CUET, in all likelihood, will be conducted in the first week of July. This means that apart from the eligibility criterion of different universities, Class 12 board examination marks will not have any bearing on the admission of the students.

There are 45 central universities funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The syllabus of the CUET will be mirrored with the Class 12 model syllabus of the NCERT, Mr Kumar said.